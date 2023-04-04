AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,590,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the February 28th total of 4,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 304,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.1 days. Currently, 18.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

AnaptysBio Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ ANAB opened at $22.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.26. The stock has a market cap of $616.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of -0.11. AnaptysBio has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $32.44.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 million. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 43.83% and a negative net margin of 1,251.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AnaptysBio will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANAB. Raymond James downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AnaptysBio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the second quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 44.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 75.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the third quarter worth $211,000.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

