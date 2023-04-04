Ankr Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $90.64 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded up 11.9% against the dollar. Ankr has a market capitalization of $339.13 million and $90.64 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can currently be bought for $0.0351 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00008068 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00025271 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00029979 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 97.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000098 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00018228 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003444 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,130.21 or 0.99991916 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.03464445 USD and is up 2.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 187 active market(s) with $88,971,292.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

