Anyswap (ANY) Price Tops $9.36 on Top Exchanges

Anyswap (ANY) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Anyswap token can now be bought for $9.36 or 0.00033548 BTC on popular exchanges. Anyswap has a total market cap of $174.41 million and $10,861.11 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Anyswap

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 9.14511384 USD and is down -5.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $103,870.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

