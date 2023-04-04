Apollo Currency (APL) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $7.74 million and approximately $621,558.56 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00061325 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00039908 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006925 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00017705 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000207 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

