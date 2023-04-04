Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,245 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $8,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APO. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $511,000. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.22.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $62.40 on Tuesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.62 and a 1-year high of $74.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,333,310.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 328,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,027,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,333,310.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 328,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,027,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,113,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 414,241 shares in the company, valued at $29,179,136.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,667 shares of company stock valued at $7,898,208 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

