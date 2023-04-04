Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) COO Sells $12,926,181.87 in Stock

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,363,335.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.63. The stock had a trading volume of 44,434,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,352,164. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $178.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 200.0% in the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.