Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,906 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises about 0.6% of Sfmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 55.0% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.90. 974,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,473,377. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.93. The firm has a market cap of $101.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $128.98.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,634 shares of company stock valued at $4,512,426. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAT. KGI Securities raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen cut their price target on Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.16.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.