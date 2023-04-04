AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Trading Up 2.5%

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.26 and last traded at $16.23. Approximately 246,009 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,963,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on APP shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on AppLovin from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on AppLovin from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on AppLovin from $29.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on AppLovin from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.18.

AppLovin Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.50, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppLovin

In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 65,167 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $873,889.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 848,054 shares in the company, valued at $11,372,404.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 65,155 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $897,835.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,564,539 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,559,347.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 155,322 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,975 over the last three months. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in AppLovin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

