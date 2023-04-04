ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Stock Performance

ARCA biopharma stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.17. ARCA biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $2.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARCA biopharma

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $2,034,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ARCA biopharma by 13.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 53,279 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in ARCA biopharma by 419.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 47,946 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the second quarter worth about $81,000. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.

