Ardor (ARDR) Price Up 7.7% This Week

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $90.33 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ardor has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for about $0.0904 or 0.00000320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00061466 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00040289 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000242 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007055 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00017771 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000203 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

