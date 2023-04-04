Ardor (ARDR) Trading 7.3% Higher This Week

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Ardor has a total market cap of $91.74 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.0918 or 0.00000326 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00062190 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00040297 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000239 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007079 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00017645 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000201 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

