Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Trading 0.6% Higher

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.36 and last traded at $32.21. Approximately 1,197 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 2,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities initiated coverage on Aritzia in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock.

Aritzia Trading Up 0.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.68.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia, Inc engages in the design of apparel and accessories for its collection of fashion brands. Its brands include Wilfred, Babaton, Tna, Wilfred Free, Sunday Best, Le Fou Wilfred, Denim Forum, Little Moon, and The Group by Babaton. It operates through Canada, and United States geographical segments.

