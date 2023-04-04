ARS Investment Partners LLC Increases Stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 2,418.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,888 shares during the period. Commercial Metals comprises about 1.6% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned 0.21% of Commercial Metals worth $12,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 22.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after buying an additional 1,367,997 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Commercial Metals by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,195,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,573,000 after acquiring an additional 655,225 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,790,000 after purchasing an additional 409,679 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 14.4% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 2,869,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,967,000 after purchasing an additional 361,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 58.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 767,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,924,000 after purchasing an additional 283,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.86.

Commercial Metals Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of CMC stock traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.03. 208,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,965. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 11.37%. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.40%.

Commercial Metals Profile

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.