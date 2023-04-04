ARS Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

ARS Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 372,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,210 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $6,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 683.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.3% in the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.41. 220,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,421. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $20.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.97. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SKT. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc engages in the operation of upscale open-air outlet centers. The firm focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating, and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

