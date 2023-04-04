ARS Investment Partners LLC Purchases 3,514 Shares of VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI)

ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned 1.36% of VirTra worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in VirTra in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of VirTra in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in VirTra during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VirTra by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of VirTra by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. 12.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VirTra Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTSI traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,934. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.76. VirTra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.76. The company has a market cap of $57.28 million, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.75.

VirTra Profile

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators and firearms training simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. It offers V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

