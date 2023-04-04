ARS Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

ARS Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,344 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 353.0% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 22.0% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

PAVE stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.30. 857,350 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.01. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

