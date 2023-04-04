ARS Investment Partners LLC Sells 130,677 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

ARS Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 786,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 130,677 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned 0.33% of Uniti Group worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNIT. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,446,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter worth about $18,073,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,352,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,467 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 22.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,165,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,002,000 after buying an additional 580,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in Uniti Group by 321.3% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 402,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 307,092 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Uniti Group news, CEO Kenny Gunderman purchased 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $983,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,372,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,244.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Uniti Group Stock Down 4.7 %

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Uniti Group from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Uniti Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.46.

Shares of UNIT traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.27. The stock had a trading volume of 452,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115,284. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.19. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $13.98.

Uniti Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is -545.40%.

Uniti Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

Further Reading

