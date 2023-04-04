ARS Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,531 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

ARS Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,531 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 342.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 55.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,064,921. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.03, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.16 and a 200-day moving average of $135.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 375.00%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

