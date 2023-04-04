ARS Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,530 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

ARS Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xcel Energy

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.82. The company had a trading volume of 581,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,248. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.89 and a 12 month high of $77.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.60. The stock has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.42.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.10.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

