ARS Investment Partners LLC Sells 5,419 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

ARS Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,419 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies comprises approximately 2.0% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $15,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 106.2% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LHX traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.20. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.73 and a 12-month high of $264.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $1.14 dividend. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 83.36%.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.