Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ashford Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Ashford stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.30. 198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,885. Ashford has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $19.70.

Ashford Company Profile



Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

