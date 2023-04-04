Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Ashford Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of Ashford stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.30. 198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,885. Ashford has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $19.70.
Ashford Company Profile
