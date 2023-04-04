Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on Ashford from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Ashford Stock Performance

AINC stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.14. Ashford has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.70. The company has a market cap of $38.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $178.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.58 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. Equities analysts predict that Ashford will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AINC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ashford by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ashford by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ashford by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

