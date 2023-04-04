AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a £130 ($161.45) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($86.31) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank set a £124 ($154.00) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £108 ($134.13) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a £135 ($167.66) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of £118.85 ($147.60).

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

LON AZN traded up GBX 14.71 ($0.18) during trading on Tuesday, reaching £112.85 ($140.15). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,673,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,649. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £174.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,605.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.17. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 9,399 ($116.73) and a 12 month high of £128.28 ($159.32). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of £109.60 and a 200 day moving average price of £108.21.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

