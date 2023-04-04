ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Down to $3.13

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.13, but opened at $3.06. ATRenew shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 15,989 shares traded.

ATRenew Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RERE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATRenew in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATRenew in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATRenew in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ATRenew during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in ATRenew in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

ATRenew Company Profile

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

