AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 212.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,524,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,212,041,000 after buying an additional 3,894,916 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in AT&T by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,895,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,308,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430,454 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in AT&T by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,838,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,107,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,764 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,997,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in AT&T by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,747,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,372,000 after purchasing an additional 178,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on T shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.48. The stock had a trading volume of 13,055,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,937,988. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $138.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.28%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

