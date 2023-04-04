Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Receives $232.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $232.40.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Argus lowered their price target on Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $207.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.92, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.51. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $235.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.10.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $77,090.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $601,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $61,639.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,496.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $77,090.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,084 shares of company stock worth $2,405,942. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $426,374,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $414,972,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,259,000. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,787,226 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $305,545,000 after acquiring an additional 374,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 587,690 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $109,822,000 after acquiring an additional 358,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

