AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) EVP Preston Frazer Sells 1,730 Shares

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,523.07, for a total value of $4,364,911.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,824.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
AutoZone Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of AutoZone stock traded down $9.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,502.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,665. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,456.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,406.43. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,703.32 and a 12-month high of $2,610.05. The company has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.68.
AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $22.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoZone
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after purchasing an additional 698,613 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after buying an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $658,788,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AutoZone by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,204,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,654,000 after acquiring an additional 48,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,576,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About AutoZone
AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AutoZone (AZO)
- C3.ai Stock Plummets: Kerrisdale Capital’s Latest Target
- These Inflation-Resistant Restaurant Stocks Have Yield and Value
- Shock and Awe. PVH Holdings Stock Surges on Earnings Blowout
- Macy’s Gets Upgrade From JP Morgan On Renewed Confidence
- Should You Ride the Bullish Wave with Standex? Technicals Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.