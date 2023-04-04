AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) EVP Preston Frazer Sells 1,730 Shares

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,523.07, for a total value of $4,364,911.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,824.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AutoZone Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AutoZone stock traded down $9.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,502.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,665. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,456.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,406.43. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,703.32 and a 12-month high of $2,610.05. The company has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.68.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $22.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoZone

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AZO. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America cut shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,652.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after purchasing an additional 698,613 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after buying an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $658,788,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AutoZone by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,204,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,654,000 after acquiring an additional 48,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,576,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.