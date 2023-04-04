Avalanche (AVAX) One Day Volume Hits $183.13 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $17.02 or 0.00061296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion and $183.13 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00039980 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006960 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00017714 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000196 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 422,028,423 coins and its circulating supply is 325,965,703 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

