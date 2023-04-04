Avalanche Price Hits $17.37 on Top Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $17.37 or 0.00061422 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Avalanche has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $5.66 billion and approximately $167.34 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00040143 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000242 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00007019 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00017749 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000203 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 422,053,620 coins and its circulating supply is 325,990,900 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

