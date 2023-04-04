Axie Infinity (AXS) Market Cap Reaches $950.64 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for about $8.20 or 0.00029561 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $950.64 million and $42.32 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00008078 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00025706 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00018372 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003490 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,745.12 or 1.00035549 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,949,113 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 115,949,113.042393 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 8.19978743 USD and is down -2.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 305 active market(s) with $41,650,571.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

