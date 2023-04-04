Axie Infinity Price Hits $8.43 on Major Exchanges (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for $8.43 or 0.00029979 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $977.89 million and approximately $41.74 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00008068 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00025271 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 97.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000098 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00018228 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003444 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,130.21 or 0.99991916 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000125 BTC.

AXS is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,949,113 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 115,949,113.042393 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 8.25038246 USD and is up 0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 305 active market(s) with $40,915,656.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

