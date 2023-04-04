Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Receives $36.11 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.84.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BKR shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $33.30 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $29.91 on Tuesday. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $38.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.85 and a beta of 1.46.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -126.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $303,454.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 15.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 79,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 110,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

