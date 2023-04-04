Bank of America Lowers RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $315.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $338.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.26% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of RH from $298.00 to $227.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com cut RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of RH from $335.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.50.

Get RH alerts:

RH Price Performance

RH stock opened at $241.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.09. RH has a 1 year low of $207.37 and a 1 year high of $361.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $287.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.71.

Insider Transactions at RH

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $772.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. RH had a return on equity of 55.97% and a net margin of 14.72%. RH’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 10,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total transaction of $3,157,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $315.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $612,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,456.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 10,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total value of $3,157,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $315.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,013,383. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RH

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in RH by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RH by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RH by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of RH by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in RH by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RH

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.