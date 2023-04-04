Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 769,410 Shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,851,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 769,410 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III were worth $28,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 93.9% in the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 39,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 22,604 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Price Performance

Shares of KVSC stock remained flat at $10.15 during trading hours on Tuesday. 53,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,947. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Company Profile

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

