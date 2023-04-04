Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 494,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,653 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $30,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($59.67) to €60.00 ($65.22) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research raised TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.27.

TotalEnergies Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE TTE traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.94. 1,430,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,802. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $65.05. The stock has a market cap of $153.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.79.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.04. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $63.88 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.543 per share. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Further Reading

