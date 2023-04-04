Bank of Montreal Can Buys 28,745 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 131,715 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,745 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.25% of Carlisle Companies worth $31,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 956.8% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 358,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,430,000 after purchasing an additional 324,383 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,129,000 after buying an additional 20,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

CSL stock traded down $11.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.43. The stock had a trading volume of 271,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,105. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $206.75 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $244.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.06. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 36.27% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total value of $2,054,921.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,730,975.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSL. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.17.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

Featured Stories

