Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 609,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291,509 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.07% of Carrier Global worth $25,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 29.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 40.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 12,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,078,000 after acquiring an additional 75,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CARR. Oppenheimer began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.93.

CARR traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.12. 4,244,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,425,752. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.25. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $49.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

