Bank of Montreal Can Grows Position in Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,720,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 753,397 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 3.94% of Churchill Capital Corp VI worth $27,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Elequin Capital LP increased its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 67,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,588,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,450,000 after acquiring an additional 212,321 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,709,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,636,000 after acquiring an additional 809,400 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CCVI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.12. The company had a trading volume of 7,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,691. Churchill Capital Corp VI has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $10.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.98.

About Churchill Capital Corp VI

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

