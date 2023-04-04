Bank of Montreal Can Has $33.16 Million Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,076 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ASML were worth $33,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 4.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in ASML by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in ASML by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in ASML by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in ASML by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASML. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Argus increased their price target on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $688.92.

Shares of ASML traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $675.87. The stock had a trading volume of 400,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,753. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $698.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $647.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $573.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $266.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.08. ASML had a return on equity of 74.34% and a net margin of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.267 per share. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.16%.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

