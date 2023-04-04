Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 27,833 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.14% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $29,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,436,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,342,288,000 after purchasing an additional 252,118 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,863,118,000 after acquiring an additional 106,063 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,217,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $249,392,000 after buying an additional 12,157 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3,972.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 895,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $209,854,000 after buying an additional 873,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 852,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $174,686,000 after purchasing an additional 16,579 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.50.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $879,981.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,991.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total value of $879,981.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,991.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,079.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,598 shares of company stock worth $3,058,283 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LH stock traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $231.30. 321,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,773. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $200.32 and a 1-year high of $280.72. The stock has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $237.15 and a 200-day moving average of $232.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.08. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

