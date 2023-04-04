Bank of Montreal Can Sells 31,911 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,394 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 31,911 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Workday were worth $26,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 134.6% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,172,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $482,904,000 after buying an additional 1,820,074 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at $161,644,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Workday by 18.1% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,597,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,574,000 after buying an additional 551,281 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Workday by 100.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,079,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,258,000 after buying an additional 541,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Workday by 43.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,740,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,012,000 after buying an additional 524,701 shares during the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $916,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $916,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $709,789.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,694,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,377 shares of company stock valued at $2,602,803. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Workday Price Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on WDAY. KeyCorp raised their target price on Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen raised their target price on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Workday in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Workday from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.19.

NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.38. 525,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.85 and its 200-day moving average is $167.38. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $244.20.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Articles

