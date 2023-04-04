Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Gap Up to $33.97

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.97, but opened at $35.06. Bank OZK shares last traded at $33.58, with a volume of 172,892 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank OZK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Bank OZK Trading Down 2.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.17 and a 200 day moving average of $42.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank OZK

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $360.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 40.86% and a return on equity of 13.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 50,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at $31,275,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Bank OZK by 1.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 30,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bank OZK by 75.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 548,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,040,000 after acquiring an additional 236,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

Featured Articles

