Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Trading 3.7% Higher

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) traded up 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.58 and last traded at $19.48. 7,676,502 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 18,807,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 4.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.29, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 3.92%. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrick Gold

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,671,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,384 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 142,543 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 174,963 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 14,474 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

