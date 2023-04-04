Barry Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 8,258 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000.

EWG traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $28.59. The company had a trading volume of 824,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,871. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.08. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $28.91.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

