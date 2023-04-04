Barry Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 90.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,628 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up 2.2% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Barry Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $7,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth $177,023,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 13,650.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,352,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328,325 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 142.2% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,631,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,743 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,886.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,366,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 536.3% in the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 2,290,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,100 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSEARCA:GDX traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.22. The company had a trading volume of 21,594,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,680,260. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $41.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.15. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.72.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

