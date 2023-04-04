Barry Investment Advisors LLC Has $292,000 Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.9% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.4% during the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.3% during the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.0% during the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 9,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $70.17. 2,301,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,101,033. The company has a market capitalization of $217.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.52. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $72.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.26.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 180.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.47) to GBX 126 ($1.56) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on AstraZeneca from £101 ($125.43) to £119 ($147.79) in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($149.03) to £130 ($161.45) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10,825.11.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.