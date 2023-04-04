Barry Investment Advisors LLC Has $775,000 Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Medtronic by 747.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,576 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,589,000. Sfmg LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,573,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 191,978 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 22,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.11.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,010,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,264,603. The stock has a market cap of $106.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.47%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

