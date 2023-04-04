Barry Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.14 Million in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REM. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $11,176,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 1,211.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 313,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,252,000 after acquiring an additional 289,880 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,313,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $589,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,189,000.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

BATS:REM traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.66. 364,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.67.

About iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. REM was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

