Barry Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,826 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CEF. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $10,049,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 531,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,746,000 after buying an additional 16,090 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 127,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 28,648 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $19.50. 419,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,950. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $20.14.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

