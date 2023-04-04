Barry Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,819 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,819 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 289,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $45.42. 3,342,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,993,918. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $48.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.19. The company has a market capitalization of $108.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

